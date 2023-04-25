SENIOR SYSTEMS DESIGNER – Gauteng Centurion

SENIOR SYSTEMS DESIGNER
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023
SALARY R 850 000 – R 1 000 000 CTC Per Annum
JOB PURPOSE
– To analyse, develop and enhance software architecture and design solutions enabling the achievement of set business goals and objectives align to theagreed project delivery level.
QUALIFICATIONS
– BSc or BTech Degree in computer science or equivalent
– TOGAF certification or equivalent is desirable.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS
– Minimum six (6) year experience in application and integration design
– Minimum six (6) year experience in designing distributed solutions
– Minimum six (6) year experience in enterprise-wide software solution architecture
– Solid experience in the use of modelling tools like Casewise.
– Proficiency in BPMN or UML notations
– Solid experience in applying various design and architecture patterns
– Solid experience in applying different software development methodologies
– Ability to operate within a dynamic and changing software solutioningenvironment.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Develop detailed solution architecture and design, including design modelsenabling development of the solution or application, based on frameworks andassociated architecture development methods, including but not restricted to thefollowing: TOGAF, Zachman and GWEA.
– Develop Functional and Technical Systems Design Specifications.
– Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, andimplementation.
– Gather and document both business and technical requirements (solution qualityattributes).
– Develop feasibility and gap analysis specification on existing and future softwaresolutions.
– Collaborate with other project team resources, e.g., architects, analysts,developers, etc.
– Develop system guidelines and manuals for the organisation
Provide inputs into architecture deliverables from other domains.
– Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelfsolutions and development of new solutions
– Work with the customer and end users to define application and technicalrequirements.
– Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for thedevelopment, execution, and operations environments.
– Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input intooperational process, e.g., back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.
– Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affectother project areas.
– Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards byparticipating in quality management reviews
– Develop the solution’s proof of concept and configuration specifications.
– Develop solution Terms of Reference for acquisition
Desired Skills:
- experience in application and integration design
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree