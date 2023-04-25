Server Engineer (Remote)

Role Purpose:

You will be responsible for evolving and improving our management platform that deals with aggregating, storing and evaluating large amounts of data that is received from our edge intelligence platforms deployed in real world sites. Our edge intelligence platform gathers information from various pieces of equipment in the power generation of an industrial site (such as a telecommunications tower) and reports it back to our management server.

The management server aggregates the data, stores it in a logical way in a large database, and analyses the data to provide real time data display, analyze and report on historical performance of, for example, power efficiency, and predicts failure events based on live data from sites.

This allows our clients to increase their uptime and productivity and improves environmental sustainability by identifying problems that can lead to increased power consumption (which can directly lead to higher fuel usage in for example, sites that are powered by diesel generators).

The management server is operated in a NOC (Network operations center)

You’ll learn a variety of concepts to help us achieve our product goals, including: Displaying technical information gathered from equipment such as battery voltages, generator fuel levels and many more. Displaying this information in an intuitive way to users of the management server. Work with engineers to understand the workings of real-world power equipment. Graphing recorded data. Using data analysis to provide insights into data that has been gathered. Employing logic to predict failures and problems.

You will be in a small and agile team that values growing you into a fluent and confident programmer. Our values include collaboration, innovative problem solving, and mutual accountability while keeping to the lean principals of product design.

For the right candidate, this role will offer strong prospects for a clear path to leadership positions within the development team, subject to performance.

Important skills:

These may be learned on the job or by training sessions, but at least having some of these skills already will be greatly beneficial.

Application development experience within a Windows environment

.NET (C#, VB)

Experience using SQL Server and T-SQL

Helpful skills:

These skills will be acquired during your work, as they are a vital part of what you will be doing.

HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JSON

Knowledge of Blazor

IIS, MQTT, Jira, GIT

Experience:

At least 1 year of experience in important skills is preferred.

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of subcomponents in our management server interface.

Store large amounts of real time data in a sustainable and secure way.

Design and maintain a modern, user-friendly interface.

Maintain code on GitHub.

Understand requirements, develop interfaces without exact requirements.

Learn from senior team members to better understand our market and our clients.

Test interfaces to ensure smooth operation and ease of use.

Demo interfaces to team members and clients.

Work model:

100% remote work is possible, with hybrid or in office being preferred. If remote model is to be followed, the company will fund occasional travel to the main development office in Somerset West, South Africa to spend time with the core development team and get to know the product and technology.

