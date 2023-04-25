Software Engineer: Digital Twin – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 25, 2023

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Software Engineer with the Giants of the Automotive Space.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Qualities that we’re looking for include:

  • Great code organisation and quality
  • Commitment to infrastructure as code
  • Automation
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development)
  • BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

  • Building CLI Tools
  • Building Python Libraries
  • Python Unit Testing
  • Using Public Cloud Services
  • Java Exposure
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working
  • Strong Debugging skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

