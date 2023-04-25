Software Engineer: Digital Twin

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Software Engineer with the Giants of the Automotive Space.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Qualities that we’re looking for include:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Don’t waste time, apply now 🙂

Desired Skills:

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development) Key Skills

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Agile

Debugging

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position