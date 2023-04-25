Software Engineer: Digital Twin

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Software Engineer with the Giants of the Automotive Space.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Qualities that we’re looking for include:
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
Key Skills (or equivalent):
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years