Solar PV Project Manager

Qualifications

A minimum qualification of [URL Removed] Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural Engineering

Eligible to register with the Engineering Council of South Africa.

4+ years within the Renewable energy/Solar industry

Must be willing to travel

Have reliable transport

Must have Driver’s licence

Experience with Buildsmart would be advantagious

Responsibilities and Duties

Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting

Project scheduling

Project reporting

Project scope of works development and management

Project contracts management

Project logistics management

Project equipment ordering

Project installation quality control

Project Health and Safety responsibilities

Project commissioning leader

Client liaising and relationship management

Technician management (allocated to your project)

Subcontractor appointments and management

Assess and accept engineering designs

Design of solar PV energy systems

Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with Company

Development of department tools and documents

Development & delivery of project handover documents to client

Ensure all ISO9001 and ISO45001 compliances are met during construction

Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement

Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure

Please note: Only candidates that meet the requirements will be considered and contacted within 2 weeks of application. By sending us you CV you give us permission to contact you.

If you do not meet the criteria and require us to load you onto our database for future roles – Please advise and send through all relevant documentation.

This position is only open to SA citizens

Desired Skills:

Self-starter

Attention to detail

Strong leadership skills

Effective communication skills

Good decision maker

Technical expertise

Team building skills

Good negotiatin skills

Remains cool under pressure

Punctual

Ability to meet deadlines

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Solar industry and Renewable energy

