Solar PV Project Manager

Apr 25, 2023

Qualifications

  • A minimum qualification of [URL Removed] Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural Engineering
  • Eligible to register with the Engineering Council of South Africa.
  • 4+ years within the Renewable energy/Solar industry
  • Must be willing to travel
  • Have reliable transport
  • Must have Driver’s licence
  • Experience with Buildsmart would be advantagious

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting
  • Project scheduling
  • Project reporting
  • Project scope of works development and management
  • Project contracts management
  • Project logistics management
  • Project equipment ordering
  • Project installation quality control
  • Project Health and Safety responsibilities
  • Project commissioning leader
  • Client liaising and relationship management
  • Technician management (allocated to your project)
  • Subcontractor appointments and management
  • Assess and accept engineering designs
  • Design of solar PV energy systems
  • Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with Company
  • Development of department tools and documents
  • Development & delivery of project handover documents to client
  • Ensure all ISO9001 and ISO45001 compliances are met during construction
  • Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement
  • Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure

Please note: Only candidates that meet the requirements will be considered and contacted within 2 weeks of application. By sending us you CV you give us permission to contact you.

  • If you do not meet the criteria and require us to load you onto our database for future roles – Please advise and send through all relevant documentation.

This position is only open to SA citizens

Desired Skills:

  • Self-starter
  • Attention to detail
  • Strong leadership skills
  • Effective communication skills
  • Good decision maker
  • Technical expertise
  • Team building skills
  • Good negotiatin skills
  • Remains cool under pressure
  • Punctual
  • Ability to meet deadlines

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Solar industry and Renewable energy

