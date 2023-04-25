Solar PV Project Manager

Qualifications
- A minimum qualification of [URL Removed] Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural Engineering
- Eligible to register with the Engineering Council of South Africa.
- 4+ years within the Renewable energy/Solar industry
- Must be willing to travel
- Have reliable transport
- Must have Driver’s licence
- Experience with Buildsmart would be advantagious
Responsibilities and Duties
- Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting
- Project scheduling
- Project reporting
- Project scope of works development and management
- Project contracts management
- Project logistics management
- Project equipment ordering
- Project installation quality control
- Project Health and Safety responsibilities
- Project commissioning leader
- Client liaising and relationship management
- Technician management (allocated to your project)
- Subcontractor appointments and management
- Assess and accept engineering designs
- Design of solar PV energy systems
- Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with Company
- Development of department tools and documents
- Development & delivery of project handover documents to client
- Ensure all ISO9001 and ISO45001 compliances are met during construction
- Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement
- Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure
Please note: Only candidates that meet the requirements will be considered and contacted within 2 weeks of application. By sending us you CV you give us permission to contact you.
- If you do not meet the criteria and require us to load you onto our database for future roles – Please advise and send through all relevant documentation.
This position is only open to SA citizens
Desired Skills:
- Self-starter
- Attention to detail
- Strong leadership skills
- Effective communication skills
- Good decision maker
- Technical expertise
- Team building skills
- Good negotiatin skills
- Remains cool under pressure
- Punctual
- Ability to meet deadlines
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Solar industry and Renewable energy