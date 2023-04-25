SOLUTION ARCHITECT – Gauteng Centurion

SOLUTION ARCHITECT – TOGAF CERTIFICATION

CLOSING DATE: 5 MAY 2023

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

SALARY R 1 000 000 – R 1 600 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj for Email address on cell number listed in the Ref above.

JOB PURPOSE

– To design technology solutions for the organisation by defining integratedsolution architectures that are aligned with IT strategies and architectures to meet and support the organisation’s goals.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Relevant postgraduate degree in Computer Science or equivalent

– TOGAF Certification is a requirement.

– Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS

– Minimum ten (10) years experience working in development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied system.

In-depth understanding of multiple technology domains and expertise in at leastone, including experience with software development, databases, networks, andinfrastructure.

Expert understanding of cloud architectures and components with a focus onAzure. This should include general knowledge and experience in cloudinfrastructure, scalability, monitoring and security applicable to solutionarchitecture designs.

Minimum ten (10) years experience with best practices and design patterns when designing distributed systems, systems integrations and microservices.

Minimum three (3) years experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise, Visio, Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross functional teams

Minimum ten (10) years experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects.

Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture.

Solid knowledge in creating architecture for all domains in one or more of the following areas: Database architecture, Big Data, Machine Learning, Business

Intelligence, Data Governance, No-SQL databases, Advanced Analytics, AI, Data Mining, ETL for cloud and/or on-premises environments.

Solid knowledge in system requirements and system architecture to meetbusiness needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, virtualisation and networking protocols for cloud and/or onpremises environments.

Ability to recognise functional interdependencies, to assimilate and correlated isconnected procedures and process, and articulate their collective relevanceto the organisation.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Solution Architecture:

– Define and design architecture solutions that encompass all architecture domainsoutlining solutions in line with business requirements, enterprise architectureprinciples, and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and risk management.

– Review and ensure solution architecture designs provide seamless integration,scalability, and security in accordance with the prescribed enterprise architecture.

– Update and maintain the architecture repository with all architecture artifacts aspart of architecture implementation [URL Removed] planning and implementation:

– Contribute to the development and/or evaluation of Terms of Reference documents to assist business and ICT teams during RFI and RFP process.

– Take accountability for the end-to-end delivery of solution/applications/systems and ensure alignment to the approved architecture.

Stakeholder Management:

– Work closely with ICT and business stakeholders to understand their needs andensure that the solution meets the agreed upon [URL Removed] and Resource Management:

– Work within budget constraints and manage resources [URL Removed] and Collaboration:

– Have good communication and collaboration skills to effectively work with thevarious teams and [URL Removed]

– Keep up to date with the latest technology trends and bring innovative ideas onhow the best solutions can be brought into the organisation.

Business Alignment:

Align designed solution with the overall business strategy and ensure it deliversbusiness value.

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

SALARY R 1 000 000 – R 1 600 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj for Email address on cell number listed in the Ref above.

Desired Skills:

development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies

functions

and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied system.

TOGAF

Solution Architecture

About The Employer:

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

SALARY R 1 000 000 – R 1 600 000 CTC Per Annum

TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj for Email address on cell number listed in the Ref above.

Learn more/Apply for this position