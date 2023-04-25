SOLUTION ARCHITECT – Gauteng Centurion

SOLUTION ARCHITECT – TOGAF CERTIFICATION
CLOSING DATE: 5 MAY 2023
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023
SALARY R 1 000 000 – R 1 600 000 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj for Email address on cell number listed in the Ref above.
JOB PURPOSE
– To design technology solutions for the organisation by defining integratedsolution architectures that are aligned with IT strategies and architectures to meet and support the organisation’s goals.
QUALIFICATIONS
– Relevant postgraduate degree in Computer Science or equivalent
– TOGAF Certification is a requirement.
– Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS
– Minimum ten (10) years experience working in development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied system.
-
In-depth understanding of multiple technology domains and expertise in at leastone, including experience with software development, databases, networks, andinfrastructure.
-
Expert understanding of cloud architectures and components with a focus onAzure. This should include general knowledge and experience in cloudinfrastructure, scalability, monitoring and security applicable to solutionarchitecture designs.
-
Minimum ten (10) years experience with best practices and design patterns when designing distributed systems, systems integrations and microservices.
-
Minimum three (3) years experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise, Visio, Sparx Enterprise Architect.
-
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross functional teams
-
Minimum ten (10) years experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects.
-
Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture.
-
Solid knowledge in creating architecture for all domains in one or more of the following areas: Database architecture, Big Data, Machine Learning, Business
Intelligence, Data Governance, No-SQL databases, Advanced Analytics, AI, Data Mining, ETL for cloud and/or on-premises environments.
-
Solid knowledge in system requirements and system architecture to meetbusiness needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, virtualisation and networking protocols for cloud and/or onpremises environments.
- Ability to recognise functional interdependencies, to assimilate and correlated isconnected procedures and process, and articulate their collective relevanceto the organisation.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
Solution Architecture:
– Define and design architecture solutions that encompass all architecture domainsoutlining solutions in line with business requirements, enterprise architectureprinciples, and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and risk management.
– Review and ensure solution architecture designs provide seamless integration,scalability, and security in accordance with the prescribed enterprise architecture.
– Update and maintain the architecture repository with all architecture artifacts aspart of architecture implementation [URL Removed] planning and implementation:
– Contribute to the development and/or evaluation of Terms of Reference documents to assist business and ICT teams during RFI and RFP process.
– Take accountability for the end-to-end delivery of solution/applications/systems and ensure alignment to the approved architecture.
Stakeholder Management:
– Work closely with ICT and business stakeholders to understand their needs andensure that the solution meets the agreed upon [URL Removed] and Resource Management:
– Work within budget constraints and manage resources [URL Removed] and Collaboration:
– Have good communication and collaboration skills to effectively work with thevarious teams and [URL Removed]
– Keep up to date with the latest technology trends and bring innovative ideas onhow the best solutions can be brought into the organisation.
Business Alignment:
- Align designed solution with the overall business strategy and ensure it deliversbusiness value.
CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023
SALARY R 1 000 000 – R 1 600 000 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj for Email address on cell number listed in the Ref above.
Desired Skills:
- development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies
- functions
- and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied system.
- TOGAF
- Solution Architecture
About The Employer:
CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023
SALARY R 1 000 000 – R 1 600 000 CTC Per Annum
TO APPLY Call or WhatsApp message to Shashi Premraj for Email address on cell number listed in the Ref above.