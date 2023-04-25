TECHNICAL SUPPORT LEAD

- Building project needs
- Assesses market competition
- Obtains product market share by developing product sales strategies
- Brings products to market by analysing client’s product requirements and product development needs; establishing time schedules with development
- Introduces and markets new products by developing time-integrated plans with sales, advertising, and production
- Manage and report on all incoming technical support inquiries
- Assist in the creation of the team KPIs
- Draft reports on processes and technical flows
- Maximize equipment up-time through timely response and effective and efficient repair with selective customer training to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction
Desired Skills:
- Product
- Technical Lead
- Media