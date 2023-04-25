TECHNICAL SUPPORT LEAD

Apr 25, 2023

  • Building project needs
  • Assesses market competition
  • Obtains product market share by developing product sales strategies
  • Brings products to market by analysing client’s product requirements and product development needs; establishing time schedules with development
  • Introduces and markets new products by developing time-integrated plans with sales, advertising, and production
  • Manage and report on all incoming technical support inquiries
  • Assist in the creation of the team KPIs
  • Draft reports on processes and technical flows
  • Maximize equipment up-time through timely response and effective and efficient repair with selective customer training to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction
Desired Skills:

  • Product
  • Technical Lead
  • Media

