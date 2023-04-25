Test Analyst at PMDMS

We are looking for a methodical and results-driven test analyst to identify and apply test procedures to ensure product quality. As a test analyst, you will be required to assess the functionality and feasibility of computer hardware and software to ensure that any flaws in the system are eradicated to provide product excellence prior to sales.

To be successful as a test analyst you should have a passion for detecting and solving problems and an eagle-eye for detail along with the ability to see the overall picture. An excellent test analyst has in-depth knowledge of software development, superb analytical skills, and an above-average ability to foresee technical problems.

Test Analyst Job Responsibilities:

Identifying products to be assessed in the software review process.

Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.

Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.

Liaising with the , Developers & analysts and participating in design sessions and specification reviews

Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant stakeholders.

Interacting with and coordinating the development and validation team and ensuring that effective communication takes place.

Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components.

Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations.

Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols.

Desired Skills:

End to End Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Test Analyst Requirements:

– A bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT (Advantageous)

– A minimum of 2 years’ experience in test analysis.

– A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding.

– Knowledge of software development.

– Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills.

– Good experience with test automation

– Experience in test techniques and programming.

– Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail.

– The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.

– Work effectively to define testable user stories, especially acceptance criteria, with customer representatives and stakeholders

– Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL

– Execute testing on both Web front end and back-end systems (Configurations)

– Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team, experience in Agile Methodology (Scrum)

– Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines.

– Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools

o Selenium, Cyprus, Junit , Postman, JIRA

