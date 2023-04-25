Video telematics systems on healthy growth path

The frontrunning North American video telematics market is more than three times the size of the European market – so far dominated by activities in the UK, according to Berg Insight, which estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 3,9-million units in 2022.

Berg Insight’s definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an added feature set to conventional fleet telematics.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%, the active installed base is forecast to reach 8,8-million units in North America by 2027. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to be over 1,1-million units in 2022. The active installed base in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 17,9% to reach 2,5-million video telematics systems in 2027.

The video telematics market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics.

“Berg Insight ranks Streamax, Lytx, and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories,” says Rickard Andersson, principal analyst at Berg Insight. He adds that Streamax is the leading hardware provider, having more than 2,4-million mobile DVRs installed in vehicles worldwide to date. The company also offers software dashboards which are widely used together with its devices.

“Lytx has the largest number of video telematics subscriptions, while Samsara stands out among the general fleet telematics players with a significant number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base,” says Andersson.

Additional sizeable players in this space include the new channel-focused brand Sensata INSIGHTS (including the acquired video telematics company SmartWitness), the fleet management player Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), the hardware-focused video telematics company Howen, and the fleet management provider Solera Fleet Solutions (which acquired the commercial vehicle telematics pioneer Omnitracs including the video safety specialist SmartDrive).

“The remaining top 10 players are Netradyne, Nauto, and VisionTrack which all have a primary focus on camera-based solutions specifically,” says Andersson.