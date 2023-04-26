1st / 2nd line support Engineer

Be a part of a brand-new team that will be the support for users globally. An opportunity to grow your 1st and 2nd line support skills! Apply now!

1ST / 2ND Line Support Engineer : Onsite role

Experience Required:

Desktop support experience.

Knowledge MS Office Products and ALL MS Windows operating systems including server operating systems and Microsoft 365.

Knowledge of Anti-Virus products.

Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis.

Knowledge of Networking (LAN/WAN) and topology.

Knowledge of RMM tools (nCentral Etc.)

Knowledge of Wireless equipment (Unifi, Cisco Etc.)

Knowledge of Ticketing systems

Requirements:

An attitude geared towards customer service, problem solving, and the willingness to take on a diverse set of challenges is preferred.

3 Years + Experience in an IT Support Role.

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.

Ability to set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.

Available to work after-hours if required.

Responsibilities:

Resolve incidents on-site and remotely.

Train new users on IT systems and processes

Install, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals.

Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals.

Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet).

Install, setup and provide administrative support on All MS Windows platforms.

Roll out Hardware and Software.

Participate in IT projects.

General IT Administration, including creating new users and various accounts.

General Desktop Support and Back-Office System Support

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist

Desired Skills:

Microsoft 365

Tier 1 Support

Tier 2 Support

IT Support

