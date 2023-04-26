One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a BI Specialist to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 Required
- Minimum 5 Years’ experience in IT
- Azure/AWS knowledge
- Power BI & QLik expertise mandatory
- Data Engineering Knowledge
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense and PowerBI based on business requirementsUse of Databricks / Python to analyze big data use cases
- Development and documentation of BI concepts
- Participation and possible coordination across BI projects
- Scrum management and general requirement management
- Ticket and task prioritisation
- Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope
Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!
Desired Skills:
- azure
- Power BI
- Qliksense
- python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma