BI Specialist

Apr 26, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a BI Specialist to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 Required
  • Minimum 5 Years’ experience in IT
  • Azure/AWS knowledge
  • Power BI & QLik expertise mandatory
  • Data Engineering Knowledge

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense and PowerBI based on business requirementsUse of Databricks / Python to analyze big data use cases
  • Development and documentation of BI concepts
  • Participation and possible coordination across BI projects
  • Scrum management and general requirement management
  • Ticket and task prioritisation
  • Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • Power BI
  • Qliksense
  • python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position