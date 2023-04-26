BI Specialist – Eastern Cape

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a BI Specialist to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 Required

Minimum 5 Years’ experience in IT

Azure/AWS knowledge

Power BI & QLik expertise mandatory

Data Engineering Knowledge

Technical and Functional Skills:

Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense and PowerBI based on business requirementsUse of Databricks / Python to analyze big data use cases

Development and documentation of BI concepts

Participation and possible coordination across BI projects

Scrum management and general requirement management

Ticket and task prioritisation

Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

azure

Power BI

Qliksense

python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

