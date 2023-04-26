Business Analyst

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst. This is a 12 month contract based in Sandton.

Description:

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk.

To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders.

Facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Desired Skills:

