Business Analyst – Gauteng

Apr 26, 2023

Join a leadership team that is ahead of the game with over 50 years heritage, has a holistic approach to an industry of people taking care of people!!!
What’s needed for this Hybrid role based in Sandton :

  • A Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
  • A minimum of 5 years System Analyst experience (multiple systems)
  • SQL and ERP experience
  • Extensive Business Analysis experience across a variety if industries
  • Excellent communication skills- proven track record of dealing with both internal and external stakeholders.

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Business Systems analyst
  • SQL
  • ERP
  • Hybrid working

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension and more

