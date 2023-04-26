Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Apr 26, 2023

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst. This is a 12 month contract based in Sandton.
Description:

  • To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk.
  • To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders.
  • Facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • as-is
  • functional requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position