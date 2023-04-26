Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is a leading financial services group based in South Africa. They specialize in providing practical financial solutions for people, communities, and businesses from all walks of life. Their mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their financial goals by growing their savings, protecting their assets, and investing for the future.

As a Business Systems Analyst for our client, you will be responsible for ensuring the delivery of concise business analysis, stakeholder management, system process design, and optimization. You will be required to apply analytical and critical thinking to propose the best possible system solutions based on a combination of business knowledge and technical understanding of insurance. Additionally, you’ll be expected to collaborate with actuaries and programmers to develop testing tools, investigate calculation errors and process failures, and investigate data reports, among other duties.

Responsibilities:

– Analyzing business requirements and proposing the best appropriate system solutions

– Liaising with actuaries to understand financial products and calculations

– Investigating calculation errors and system process failures

– Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations

– Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, and Python

– Testing product processes and calculations

– Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues

– Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors

– Managing own performance and development

– Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support for both internal and external clients.

– Living the values of the company, including Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation, and Teamwork.

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, or Computer Science.

– Results from your studies, including mathematics and science

– Experience in the Life Insurance Industry preferred

– Strong mathematical skills with a focus on decision-making

– Very strong analytical skills with a keen attention to detail

– Excellent communication skills

– Ability to initiate action and deliver results

Desired Skills:

Excel

VB

Python

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

