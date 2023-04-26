Data Engineer

Data Engineer

Remote Work

R700 000 – R600 000

Expert knowledge within Cloud based environment – specifically AZURE.

Will support with everything data related within this product space – from ingestion, integration, manipulation, monitoring, reporting, as well as data management support.

Should have sufficient Devops toolchain knowledge.

Job Requirements

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production.

Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept.

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge.

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem-Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders.

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously.

Kubernetes/Docker Knowledge

Very advanced in Databricks

Data Engineering

AZURE DevOps

Containerisation (Kubernetes/Docker) Advantageous

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

AZURE

AZURE DevOps

Kubernetes/Docker

Learn more/Apply for this position