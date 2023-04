Database Administrator (DBA)

Purpose

To conduct day-to-day database operation of the organization’s and its compliant with relevant regulations, and optimising it for better performance.

Minimum requirements

A relevant Degree in Information Technology or a relevant NQF level 7 equivalent qualification

User Support – minimum 3 year’s experience.

Database Installations, configurations and maintenance – minimum 3 year’s experience.

Backup and recovery – minimum 3 year’s experience.

Database programming – minimum 3 year’s experience.

Database performance optimisation – minimum 3 year’s experience.

Database security – minimum 3 year’s experience.

Data Migration – minimum 1 year experience.

Capacity planning – minimum 1 year experience.

Technical writing – minimum 1 year experience.

Compliance and regulations – knowledge of applicable standards and data laws and regulations (e.g. POPIA).

Data governance – knowledge of data governance principles and concepts.

Project management – knowledge of project management concepts, techniques and principles.

Data lake administration- knowledge of administering the data lake platform is an advantage.

Cloud database administration – experience in administering cloud-based database management system is an advantage.

Main duties

User Support.

Database Installations, configurations and maintenance.

Backup and recovery.

Database programming.

Database performance optimisation.

Database security.

Data Migration.

Capacity planning.

Technical writing.

Compliance and regulations.

Data governance.

Data lake administration.

Project Management.

