Developer – Front-End at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, a leading global technology organisation located in Somerset West, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Role Responsibilities:

Support and develop new functionality and components.

Refine and implement new requirements with business analysts.

Refactor and improve code to maintain product adaptability.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance and availability.

Create unit and system tests to ensure functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation to explain system components and usage.

Conduct root cause analysis to find and fix integrated system bugs.

Build and deploy a system on an application server.

Execute functional test scenarios and debug other developers’ code as needed.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences

5 years of relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

2 – 3 years of relevant experience as an Front-end developer, with exposure as a lead Developer.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tool sets is essential.

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

Good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, and techniques.

Experience with source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and their impact on solutions.

Experience monitoring or optimising the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

In-depth knowledge of Angular 6 and above, ASP.Net, C#.Net, JavaScript, CSS, XML, and HTML.

Experience with an application server (Microsoft IIS Servers 2008 onwards – preferable).

Integration experience with Web/RESTful services.

Understanding of XML and JSON messages interaction, namespace management, and utilisation.

Experience with SQL and a relational database (i.e., MS SQL 2008 onwards).

Experience with SoapUI/Postman.

Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, doing extensive unit testing, and supporting quality testing phases.

Experience with tools and toolsets, including:

Visual Studio, IIS 7 and upwards / SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards



SOAP/REST Services / .Net 4.7.2 / ASP.Net MVC 5.2.7 / Entity Framework 6.2.0



jQuery 3.4.1 / Knockout 3.5.1 / Web API 5.2.7 / WCF 4.5 / Unity 5.11.1 / Bootstrap 4.4.1.

Front-End Development

Angular 6

ASP.Net

