First Line Support Technician at Vasco Connect – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We are looking for a First Line Support Technician to join our team. The suitable candidate to fill this role will be required to provide technical support services to customers on any of our solutions (mainly FTTH and LTE). They will be responsible for the receipt of problems reported by customers, and the co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses/resolution to requests, including channelling requests for assistance to appropriate functions, monitoring progress, and keeping customers appraised of progress.

Responsibilities

Logging Support Calls on Freshdesk (our ticketing system).

Assisting Customers with First Line Support Issues on Fibre, LTE, Wireless.

Assisting Installers with installations (Remote Support) if needed.

Escalating Calls to Second Line Support or Partner.

Following and Maintaining call logging procedures.

Fault finding reports, incident reports etc.

Adhering to our internal Support SLA.

Stay up to date with new solutions and products.

Experience and Qualifications

Experience:

Proven work experience as a First Line Support Technician or Helpdesk Support Technician.

Minimum 1 year working experience in similar role.

Must have a basic knowledge of fibre, LTE and wireless technologies.

Hands-on experience with MS Office Suite and Freshdesk would be an advantage.

Certification in a relevant field would be a plus.

Qualifications:

Matric

A tertiary certification in a relevant field.

Key Attributes Required:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent organizational and multitasking skills.

A positive attitude and strong work ethic.

Customer Service orientated.

Professional.

Willingness to expand his / her knowledge.

A team player with high level dedication.

Ability to work under strict deadlines.

About The Employer:

Vasco Connect provides a range of direct sales and marketing services to the South African market. We help brands grow through tailored sales and marketing solutions. Together with our partners, we co-create and distribute products and services that bring value to consumers.

