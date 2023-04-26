Fullstack Developer x2 – Gauteng Centurion

Culture fit is very important to our client and they looking for someone that is a self starter, that does not need a leader, if you are that go getter and hit the ground running, please apply!!

Skills Needed:

C#

NET Core / .NET 5

Microsoft SQL Server

ASP.NET MVC5+

Angular

JavaScript

TypeScript

JQuery

JQueryUI & Bootstrap

Microsoft Azure

Please send your updated CV to Tanya or Thembi for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

Pension

C#

.Net

Full Stack Developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group life and pension and unlimited leave

