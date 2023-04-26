Fullstack Developer x2 – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 26, 2023

Culture fit is very important to our client and they looking for someone that is a self starter, that does not need a leader, if you are that go getter and hit the ground running, please apply!!

Skills Needed:

  • C#
  • NET Core / .NET 5
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • ASP.NET MVC5+
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • JQuery
  • JQueryUI & Bootstrap
  • Microsoft Azure

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group life and pension and unlimited leave

