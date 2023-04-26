Fullstack Developer x2

Culture fit is very important to our client and they looking for someone that is a self starter, that does not need a leader, if you are that go getter and hit the ground running, please apply!!
Skills Needed:
- C#
- NET Core / .NET 5
- Microsoft SQL Server
- ASP.NET MVC5+
- Angular
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- JQuery
- JQueryUI & Bootstrap
- Microsoft Azure
Please send your updated CV to Tanya or Thembi for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
Desired Skills:
- Pension
- C#
- .Net
- Full Stack Developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group life and pension and unlimited leave