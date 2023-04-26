ICT Technician – Gauteng Pretoria

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Technician.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Technician. The successful candidate will provide a high standard of technical support and ICT service delivery to end users. The incumbent must have a good knowledge of hardware and software installation, networking, and configuration of computers. Troubleshooting and the ability to prioritise work should be the strengths of those aspiring for this appointment.

Experience:

The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 5 on the 10 Level NQF or equivalent. An appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 6 on the 10 Level NQF will be advantageous.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Technology (IT) technical support is required. More than 5 years of relevant experience will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities:

Attend to the user requests for technical support

Install and configure desktops, laptops, telephones, and APNs as required

Install operating systems on computers

Install and Configure 3rd party software on all computers

Provide ad-hoc user training as required

Issuing IT assets to users and returning assets from users

Conduct IT Inventory Management

Track decommissioned IT assets

Desired Skills:

APN

hardware and software installation

Provide ad-hoc user training

