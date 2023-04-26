iOS Developer

South Africa

Full time (Hybrid – 2x in office)

As the iOS Developer ,you will be joining the team in our SA office, working in an interdisciplinary squad, to take the current open beta product to its full fruition and push into the market.

You will develop experiences that are as beautiful and visually complex as they are helpful and optimised.

Their tech stack is the following – Scala, [URL Removed] is the framework of choice for their web tier. With its pure JavaScript approach for native apps, they use the latest versions of Swift for iOS, Kotlin for Android and have adopted Kotlin Multiplatform to maximise code reuse.

Code is committed into GitHub and is built using a pipeline based on Spinnaker, Jenkins, Fastlane and Bitrise.

Automated unit and functional testing are done via Cypress for the web tier, XCUITest for iOS and Espresso for Android.

Requirements:

Strong knowledge of Swift

Strong understanding of design patterns and Object-Oriented Programming

Solid knowledge of iOS UI/UX design principles, patterns, and best practices

In-depth experience of working with RESTful APIs

An awareness of the technology of other functions (T-Shaped) – e.g. backend web services

Line management of junior developers

Solid knowledge of Auto Layout, Storyboards, XIBs

Experience working in an Agile Scrum environment and collaborative tools (e.g Jira)

Understanding of build processes and CI tooling (e.g. Bitrise, Fastlane)

Experience with Instruments and advanced debugging

Experience with AppStoreConnect, release process

Experience with Unit/UI testing (e.g. XCTest, EarlGrey).

Experience with SwiftUI

Experience with StoreKit

Experience with CoreAnimation

Desired Skills:

Scala

React.js

Javascript

Swift

Kotlin

GitHub

Spinnaker

Jenkins

Fastlane

Bitrise

functional testing

cypress

XCUITest

Espresso

REST

Jira

StoreKit

CoreAnimation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a workplace like no other. They’ve spent the past five years disrupting an entire industry and building a user base of millions. At the heart of this success is their culture, where they work hard, relish change and treat each other with respect-helping everyone to reach their potential and deliver results that make a difference.

Benefits:

– Holidays – 20 paid holidays (plus public holidays) and a “duvet day” on your birthday

– Pension Fund contribution over and above salary

– Medial Aid Benefit – over and above salary

– Annual learning budget

– Flexible work hours and the ability to work from home

– Flexible, generous, and personalised maternity and paternity plans

– Monthly team events and office days out that we get to choose, and company events at theend of each quarter and retro

