IT Risk Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an IT Portfolio Risk and QA Manager to join them on an independent contract basis (12 motnhs)

Role Purpose

The purpose of the IT Portfolio Risk and QA Manager role is to ensure the business risk management framework is effectively applied within the Portfolio and PMO function to ensure business continuity, security and quality. The role is accountable for promoting a strong risk and quality assurance culture within including its employees, customers, reputation, assets and stakeholders as well as across projects and programs. The IT Portfolio Risk and QA Manager takes a leading role in offering specialist risk, governance and QA advice to influence decisions while working closely with program and projects teams to mitigate project risks and advise on appropriate management against risk frameworks. The role identifies and assesses threats, puts plans in place for if things go wrong and decides how to avoid, reduce or transfer risk.

Role Description

Promote a strong risk culture by leading the development of program/project risk awareness and governance. This will include creating awareness of policies and standards associated with governance, risk, QA and security and how they are applied within

Lead, drive and apply the project risk and quality framework for the PMO function to equip, empower and enable the team to identify existing and potential risks, assess how to deal with them if they arise, promote best practices and protocols in quality assurance and support robust decision-making.

Provide specialist, expert advice to program sponsors, project and program teams and senior stakeholders as it relates to risk and quality assurance.

Play a leading and proactive role in monitoring all IT and project related risks through all phases, highlighting areas of exposure, evaluating the gravity of each risk by considering its consequences and recommending strategies and solutions to reduce risk exposure.

Review identified risks to ensure assets and information are appropriately secured at all times

Monitor and review compliance with risk management strategies and practices on the project to ensure ICT-related activities are meeting minimum standards.

Generate clear QA goals and objectives for the PMO team, with clear action plans and benchmarks to track and measure progress.

Manage continuous quality improvement and deliver on QA planning efforts including testing, evaluating and optimising applications and processes to ensure delivery of the best possible IT products and services.

Validate and ensure timeous and accurate management of responses to quality assurance audits and assessment of projects and programs including progress updates, achievements, project health, time, cost, quality requirements, risks and concerns.

Monitor ethical practices, standards and systems and reinforce their use.

Ensure all IT projects, programs and initiatives meet legal, statutory and regulatory requirements.

Act on and escalate reported breaches of rules, policies and guidelines and advise on appropriate courses of action.

Implement appropriate controls to ensure compliance with information and communications security policies and governance.

Develop KPIs for Risk, Governance and Quality Assurance as well as dashboards and reports that creates transparency and accurate tracking of risk, QA and compliance status.

Deliver regular reports and status updates to the IT Portfolio Manager, IT Leadership and key stakeholders on all required and regulated compliance metrics.

Ensure enterprise architecture on a project complies with IT policies.

Balance competing demands and stakeholder requirements effectively to ensure key deliverables are met within required timeframes.

Manage the expectations of stakeholders through regular engagements and communication.

Qualifications and experience

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science or related – (essential).

IT security certification – (preferred).

+5 years’ experience in an IT Governance, Audit Assurance, Risk and Compliance and/or Information Security Management capacity with strong and broad understanding of project risk combined with technology and operational risk experience across large scale programs involving people, process and technology – (essential).

Experience within ICT Infrastructure and exposure to Enterprise Architecture frameworks – (essential).

Strong and broad understanding of QA assessment, execution and planning (for example QA effort estimations, preparing test execution plans, scheduling and determining resource requirements, identifying project dependencies and executing risks assessments) – (essential).

Experience engaging, influencing and working with stakeholders across functions and levels – (essential).

Knowledge of governance processes and standards of ICT, risk, governance and security technical standards – (essential).

Knowledge of risk and QA specific methodologies and tools – (essential).

Sound level of proficiency with MS Office (specifically Project and Excel) – (essential).

Experience in a retail or FMCG environment would be a significant advantage – (preferred).

Key competencies and work ethic

Risk and quality subject matter expert, leading, driving and applying the integration and standardization of the risk management framework for projects and programs. Plans and executes activities in the context of quality and risk management, identifies opportunities for process, system and structural improvement and applies and enforces control activities and assurance measures.

Self-motivated and driven with strong integrity – Takes accountability for actions and mistakes and promotes a culture of integrity and professionalism.

Governance, compliance and ethical behaviour – Applies the Governance Policy, Code of Conduct and ethical behaviour. Addresses non-compliance and implements suitable corrections. Demonstrates high standards of ethical behaviour and reinforces them in others.

Motivated self-starter with the ability to cut through complex issues.

Analytical, critical thinker with an independent, proactive problem-solving approach – Understands, analyses and navigates the risks of complex processes with a strong basis on project methodologies and principles. Applies sound discretion and judgement, particularly in balancing competing demands and priorities.

Strong reporting, verbal and written communication skills with the ability to apply accurate and succinct messaging, present complex concepts simply and communicate actionable findings and recommendations verbally, visually and in writing in a way that inspires and facilitates change.

Collaborative partnering – Builds meaningful and sound relationships both internally and externally. Open, honest and direct and comfortable giving and receiving constructive feedback. Thinks and acts both independently as well as collaboratively.

Able to influence and inspire commitment in others, effectively exploring alternatives and positions to reach outcomes that gain the support and acceptance of all parties.

Results-oriented and quality focused setting stretch goals for self, while remaining focused and working tenaciously toward meeting and exceeding expectations.

Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple demands while organising, prioritizing, and reordering workload in a rapidly changing and fast-moving environment.

Embracive of change and new approaches with an ongoing learning mindset – Curiosity to research best practices, proactively initiate and drive ideas and facilitate the implementation and acceptance of change.

Innovative and solution-orientated – Creating and applying sound judgment and the ability to generate solutions that serve the flow of work, quality and the respective risk mitigation requirements.

Desired Skills:

IT Risk

Project Management

Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position