IT Service Delivery Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

IT Service Delivery Manager

We are recruiting for an ambitious IT Service Delivery Manager to build and mature our IT Service Delivery model. We have existing 1st line technical support and service desk teams that need strong leadership to ensure it is structured for a growing enterprise. This candidate will report directly to the Head of IT. The ideal candidate for this role has excellent leadership skills and solid management experience backed by strong technical skills.

The IT Service Delivery Manager interfaces regularly with teams across the organisation such as Operations, Customer Journey and Customer Experience Teams, DevOps, Software Development Teams, Product Owners, Information Security and Project Managers. They are responsible for the optimisation, monitoring, and support of internal and client facing systems, which spans across Microsoft Azure, M365 apps stack physical network infrastructure and various bespoke systems hosted in AWS. The ideal candidate for this role will have the required technical skills and management experience to successfully lead the technical support team leads and build and maintain SLAs and to derive maximum return on investment from key resources.

Duties and Responsibilities (Include, but is not limited to):

Manage Service Delivery teams and responsible for monitoring all procedures related to identification, prioritisation, and resolution of incidents, including the tracking and coordination of service desk functions

Ensure service desk teams are addressing incoming tickets from end users to resolve application and software issues within servers, databases and other mission-critical systems

Establish a good understanding of the macro technology landscape that is supported, and the stakeholders responsible for various technologies

Create and maintain reporting mechanisms for service delivery processes. Analyse results, make recommendations for support process improvement and implement changes

Engage with internal stakeholders to define SLAs that take business needs and capacity into account. Implement the SLAs and measure performance against them

Being a single point for escalation within the function and ensuring that escalations to teams with specialised skills are done smoothly based on pre-agreed SLAs

Work closely with other IT Leaders to ensure they understand resourcing needs on which SLAs are based

Build a strong team through inspiring leadership that motivates staff

Plan and develop staff recruitment and liaise with Human Capital

Key Requirements:

Minimum 5 years management experience in a service delivery role – Essential

Minimum 10 years’ experience in a technical IT role – Essential

Experience in implementing and driving best practices frameworks both in terms of technical service delivery.

Experience in reporting and highlighting actionable insights from data.

Experience in collaborating with Business Stakeholders and various IT staff.

BSc Computer Science Degree, IT Diploma, MCSE, CompTIA Certification or similar – Desired

Knowledge of ITIL or similar frameworks – Essential

Knowledge of IT service management (ITSM) tools and processes – Essential

Knowledge of IT service management SLAs – Essential

Agile Methodology Experience – Desirable

Additional Attributes and Skills:

Excellent team player

Initiative taker with strong sense of personal ownership

Ability to prioritise between important and urgent matters and take decisive action

Passionate about knowledge sharing and mentoring colleagues and peers

Enthusiasm and can-do attitude

Attention to detail

Ability to multitask effectively

Conflict-management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to rapidly learn new systems and processes

Passionate about personal growth

Self-motivated with excellent time management skills

Desired Skills:

AWS

DevOps

IT Service Management

ITIL

Office365 Administration

Technical Support

