IT Technician at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Franschhoek

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, located just outside Franschhoek, has an exciting opportunity for an IT technician to support day-to-day operational tasks regarding hardware and software systems. The successful candidate will have MCSE/MCITP certification, an IT qualification or professional experience with hardware and software, and at least 3 – 5 years’ experience in an IT environment.

DUTIES:

Maintaining operational IT systems.

Communicating and liaising with software and hardware suppliers.

Managing IT stock.

Helping with POS, sound systems and media.

Continuously updating software.

Saving costs on IT equipment.

Training staff.

Available after hours for emergency callouts (every second week and over weekends).

REQUIREMENTS:

MCSE/MCITP Certification.

IT qualification or professional experience with hardware and software.

At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in an IT environment.

Proven ability to maintain technological hardware.

AD experience.

Hyper-V experience.

Microsoft Office 365 experience and certification.

Experience with Microsoft Office servers.

Experience with Micros, Symphony and Opera POS would be advantageous.

Apple training or experience would be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent in Afrikaans and English.

Hardworking and flexible.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

IT

Technician

Hotel

