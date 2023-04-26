Java Developer

Java Programmer

Cape Town, South Africa

Full time (Hybrid; 3x per week)

Our client is a leading retailer and looking for a Java Developer to join their team of experts. As the Senior Developer, you will need to have a deep specialized knowledge beyond your peers in SAP cloud technologies and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

You will also be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes.

You must be aware of how the organization and business partners work and are able to adapt within the frameworks to deliver.

Qualifications:

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar) – Essential Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years of study specified – Essential

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience in Cloud Technologies – Essential

5+ years’ experience in being a developer within a development team – Essential

5+ years’ experience in software development and testing – Essential

5+ years’ experience in working on projects in both Agile and DevOps – Essential

3+ years’ experience in Spring MVC and Java OOP – Essential

Benefits:

– Provident fund and Medical Aid

Desired Skills:

Java Developer

Cloud Technologies

Software Testing

Agile

DevOps

Spring MVC

Java OOP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position