Junior Programmer

Apr 26, 2023

We have an an opportunity for a Junior Programmer, to be based in the business district of Johannesburg.
Our client is an organization providing cutting-edge service within the Retirement Fund Industry.
This is a chance to join an organisation with a long history, with its inception dating back to the 1950s
If You Have

  • Minimum of two years claims administration and/or contributions experience and/or computer operations experience.
  • Must be fully computer literate: MS Word, Advanced Excel, Access and Project.
  • Good IT skills and aptitude for programming.
  • Mathematical aptitude and good analytical / problem solving skills

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • programmer
  • developer
  • analyst
  • engineer

