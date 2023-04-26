Junior Programmer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We have an an opportunity for a Junior Programmer, to be based in the business district of Johannesburg.

Our client is an organization providing cutting-edge service within the Retirement Fund Industry.

This is a chance to join an organisation with a long history, with its inception dating back to the 1950s

If You Have

Minimum of two years claims administration and/or contributions experience and/or computer operations experience.

Must be fully computer literate: MS Word, Advanced Excel, Access and Project.

Good IT skills and aptitude for programming.

Mathematical aptitude and good analytical / problem solving skills

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

programmer

developer

analyst

engineer

