Junior Programmer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

We have an an opportunity for a Junior Programmer, to be based in the business district of Johannesburg.
Our client is an organization providing cutting-edge service within the Retirement Fund Industry.
This is a chance to join an organisation with a long history, with its inception dating back to the 1950s
If You Have
- Minimum of two years claims administration and/or contributions experience and/or computer operations experience.
- Must be fully computer literate: MS Word, Advanced Excel, Access and Project.
- Good IT skills and aptitude for programming.
- Mathematical aptitude and good analytical / problem solving skills
We Would Love To See Your CV
Please Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- programmer
- developer
- analyst
- engineer