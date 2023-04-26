Linux and Network Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based Consultancy and Software Solutions Provider seeks an ambitious & self-driven Linux and Network Engineer to join its Cape Town team. The successful candidate will have a proven track record as a Linux systems engineer with strong network engineering skills. Whilst a degree or certification is not mandatory, one or more of the following certifications would be highly advantageous: Degree or Diploma in Computer Technology, LPIC (Linux Professional Institute Certification), Oracle Certified Associate / Professional, Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA), or Storage-related certification.

DUTIES:

Deployment, automation, management, and maintenance of Linux production systems and client networking infrastructure.

Ensuring availability, performance, security, and scalability of Linux production systems and client networking infrastructure.

Design, maintain and manage tools for automation of different operational processes.

Linux system troubleshooting and problem resolution.

Provide recommendations for architecture and process improvements.

Evaluation of new technology alternatives and vendor products.

Leading and working as part of cloud solution rollout projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Linux: 5 years+ (required).

IP networking: 5+ years (required).

CCNA or equivalent (preferred).

10+ years of related IT experience.

Comfortable working to tight deadlines and demanding SLAs.

Have proven expertise in IT project delivery.

Technical expertise:

The successful candidate would have experience in many of the following technologies/methodologies: Linux Administration of Ubuntu/Debian or derivatives. Administration of RHEL/CentOS or derivatives. Support of LAMP environments (including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Apache/NGINX) Infrastructure. Architect, build, operate, and troubleshoot enterprise infrastructure platforms including firewalls, load balancers, VPNs, etc. IP address planning & subnetting, DNS, peering, routing protocols, proxies, and related skillsets. Experience with multi-tier architectures: load balancers, caching, web servers, application servers, databases, and networking.



Technical certifications:

Whilst a degree or certification is not mandatory, one or more of the following certifications would be highly advantageous: Degree or Diploma in Computer Technology. LPIC (Linux Professional Institute Certification). Oracle Certified Associate / Professional. Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA). Storage-related certification.



ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrate strong interpersonal skills and know what it means to be a good team player.

Have a professional and mature work ethic.

Know how to serve demanding international clients, who expect a very high standard of service.

Be a positive individual willing to learn quickly and work hard.

Provide out-of-hours cover infrequently.

Show a track record of completing tasks and projects on time and at high quality.

