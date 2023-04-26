.NET Developer at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)
Good understanding agile practices
Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
A solid understanding of OOP principles
SOLID design principles
Design patterns experience
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
Good understanding of C# and .NET framework
Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]