Rectron takes head office operations off-grid with Huawei

Rectron has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to purchase a FusionSolar Smart String Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) from Huawei.

The Smart String ESS system has capacity for 1 MWh and will be installed at Rectron’s head office in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“Huawei has been a long-standing partner of Rectron for a number of years now and we’re excited to expand this relationship by being the first company in South Africa to purchase its Smart String ESS,” says Matthew Hall, chief of products at Rectron. “The new system is an important step to ensuring our energy security as a business.”

Rectron and Huawei signed the MoU today at The Solar Show Africa 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Huawei FusionSolar Smart String Energy Storage Solution uses the latest tech advancements to ensure battery pack optimisation for peak times and a smart rack controller to ensure constant energy. The ESS is about the size of a standard shipping container and will house 63 lithium battery packs at 16,13kWh each.

“Loadshedding has unfortunately reached untenable proportions, forcing many businesses to seek out new forms of power supply,” says Hall. “The FusionSolar Smart String ESS from Huawei will allow us to not only ensure uninterrupted operations, but means we are powering our head office with a sustainable solar solution.”