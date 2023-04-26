REVENUE DATA ANALYST – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT – Gauteng Newtown

REVENUE DATA ANALYST – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT

CLOSING DATE: 5 MAY 2023

LOCATION Newtown (JHB)

POSITION TYPE Contract – 6 Months

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

SALARY R 39 537 Per Month

JOB PURPOSE Conduct water revenue analysis using different databases, systems and reports. Theincumbent will be required to interpret the findings, report and present such to seniormanagement.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Grade 12 (NQF 4)

– Information Technology/ Software development/ System Analysis/ Data Analysis related qualification (NQF 6).

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS

– Extensive knowledge of the system development life cycle; object orientated programming; database design and maintenance.

– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques.

– 2 Years working experience in Databases, Transact-SQL.

– Advanced knowledge of the following systems: Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Windows Server, Visual Studio or similar (C# / C++ / VB), Advance Microsoft Excel plus R Programming/Power BI/SAS or similar tools.

– Sound knowledge of the Microsoft Office Packages.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Design, develop and implement data architecture models for the effective and efficient collection of heterogenous data.

– Lead in the identification, evaluation and recommendation of software tools forthe Extraction, Transformation and Load of data activities.

– Perform data mining and data auditing of data stored in the Enterprise DataWarehouse.

– Collate and analyse data from data sources (applications and systems) to meet the needs of users and business.

– Maintain the integrity of the Enterprise Data Warehouse and ensure the qualityof the data.

– Develop and implement standards for data integrity and normalisation.

– Develop documents in support of the data analysis function, e.g. data models,data visualisation, data architecture, data standards, and procedures.

Facilitate, perform and support User Acceptance Testing of new Enterprise Data Warehouse features.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaindatabases/data systems.

Commission and decommission data sets.

Manage and design data sets to support the reporting environment including datasources, security, and metadata.

Together with the Database Administrator, evaluate and implement changes and updates to data services, e.g. Microsoft Integration services.

Perform analysis of data, under the discipline of data analytics, e.g. Descriptive analytics

POSITION TYPE Contract – 6 Months

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

Desired Skills:

Extensive knowledge of the system development life cycle; object orientated programming; database design and maintenance.

Visual Studio or similar (C# / C++ / VB) Advance Microsoft Excel plus R

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

POSITION TYPE Contract – 6 Months

CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023

Learn more/Apply for this position