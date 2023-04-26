REVENUE DATA ANALYST – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT
CLOSING DATE: 5 MAY 2023
LOCATION Newtown (JHB)
POSITION TYPE Contract – 6 Months
CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023
SALARY R 39 537 Per Month
JOB PURPOSE Conduct water revenue analysis using different databases, systems and reports. Theincumbent will be required to interpret the findings, report and present such to seniormanagement.
QUALIFICATIONS
– Grade 12 (NQF 4)
– Information Technology/ Software development/ System Analysis/ Data Analysis related qualification (NQF 6).
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS
– Extensive knowledge of the system development life cycle; object orientated programming; database design and maintenance.
– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques.
– 2 Years working experience in Databases, Transact-SQL.
– Advanced knowledge of the following systems: Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Windows Server, Visual Studio or similar (C# / C++ / VB), Advance Microsoft Excel plus R Programming/Power BI/SAS or similar tools.
– Sound knowledge of the Microsoft Office Packages.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Design, develop and implement data architecture models for the effective and efficient collection of heterogenous data.
– Lead in the identification, evaluation and recommendation of software tools forthe Extraction, Transformation and Load of data activities.
– Perform data mining and data auditing of data stored in the Enterprise DataWarehouse.
– Collate and analyse data from data sources (applications and systems) to meet the needs of users and business.
– Maintain the integrity of the Enterprise Data Warehouse and ensure the qualityof the data.
– Develop and implement standards for data integrity and normalisation.
– Develop documents in support of the data analysis function, e.g. data models,data visualisation, data architecture, data standards, and procedures.
- Facilitate, perform and support User Acceptance Testing of new Enterprise Data Warehouse features.
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaindatabases/data systems.
- Commission and decommission data sets.
- Manage and design data sets to support the reporting environment including datasources, security, and metadata.
- Together with the Database Administrator, evaluate and implement changes and updates to data services, e.g. Microsoft Integration services.
- Perform analysis of data, under the discipline of data analytics, e.g. Descriptive analytics
POSITION TYPE Contract – 6 Months
CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023
Desired Skills:
- Extensive knowledge of the system development life cycle; object orientated programming; database design and maintenance.
- Visual Studio or similar (C# / C++ / VB) Advance Microsoft Excel plus R
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
POSITION TYPE Contract – 6 Months
CLOSING DATE 5 May 2023