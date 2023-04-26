Senior DevOps Engineer

Our client is a leading financial services group that helps individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals and life aspirations. They provide practical financial solutions through their network of advisors and various platforms.

As a Senior DevOps Engineer for our client, you will be responsible for for ensuring the availability, performance, and efficiency of their platforms and services. You will work closely with various stakeholders and subject matter experts to develop and improve observability, troubleshoot issues, and automate software deployments. The ideal candidate will have a relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent, 5+ years experience in a DevOps environment, and experience with AWS, scripting languages, and web protocols.

Responsibilities:

– Develop automated solutions for operational aspects

– Ensure the availability, latency, performance, and efficiency of their platforms and services

– Continuously improve observability to ensure uptime and reliability

– Collaborate with architects and developers

– Troubleshoot and automate software deployments

– Monitor infrastructure and services to maximize uptime

– Identify and implement ideas to improve system performance, cost-effectiveness, and impact availability

– Create and use infrastructure to implement, administer cloud services and deployments

– Liaise with relevant stakeholders to automate installations and maintenance

Requirements:

– Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent

– LPI Certification

– 5+ years experience in a DevOps environment

– 1+ years optional experience as a Developer, Tester, or System Administrator

– Insurance industry experience (desirable)

– Agile software development practices and tools

– Proficient with MMI-specific technologies

– Minimum 1 object-oriented and 1 scripting language

– Cloud server environment administration (AWS)

– Common data stores, both relational and NoSQL

– Knowledge of IPv4 networking, web protocols, and Linux/Unix systems

– Strong analytical skills

Desired Skills:

Jira

Powershell

Python

Alerta

Selenium

Elastic stack

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

