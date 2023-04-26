Senior DevOps Engineer

Permanent position based in Cape Town for a Senior DevOps Engineer.

The Senior DevOps Engineer is a key member of the DevOps team and is responsible for the administration of the cloud native ecosystem that powers our publishing platforms: including the design, implementation, troubleshooting, monitoring, security, and maintenance.

Requirements:

University degree or diploma in a related field and 5+ years of previous DevOps experience;

Have demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the cloud native space;

Designed and implemented complex CI/CD solutions on Kubernetes in production;

2 years of experience working with Kubernetes in production;

3 years of experience working with containers in production;

3 years of experience working with Git;

1 year of experience working with Helm;

Have experience with AWS, including CF, ELB, S3, EC2, and more;

Expert analytical and data-driven decision-making skills;

Creative thinking and motivated self-starter with an ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies;

Comfortable leading projects from start to finish with minimal supervision;

Strong ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines;

Excellent team player and positive contributor to the culture of the business

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

AWS

creative thinking

Analytical And Problem Solving

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer to be based at a company in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position