Senior DevOps Engineer

Apr 26, 2023

  • Permanent position based in Cape Town for a Senior DevOps Engineer.
  • The Senior DevOps Engineer is a key member of the DevOps team and is responsible for the administration of the cloud native ecosystem that powers our publishing platforms: including the design, implementation, troubleshooting, monitoring, security, and maintenance.

Requirements:

  • University degree or diploma in a related field and 5+ years of previous DevOps experience;
  • Have demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the cloud native space;
  • Designed and implemented complex CI/CD solutions on Kubernetes in production;
  • 2 years of experience working with Kubernetes in production;
  • 3 years of experience working with containers in production;
  • 3 years of experience working with Git;
  • 1 year of experience working with Helm;
  • Have experience with AWS, including CF, ELB, S3, EC2, and more;
  • Expert analytical and data-driven decision-making skills;
  • Creative thinking and motivated self-starter with an ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies;
  • Comfortable leading projects from start to finish with minimal supervision;
  • Strong ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines;
  • Excellent team player and positive contributor to the culture of the business

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps Engineering
  • AWS
  • creative thinking
  • Analytical And Problem Solving
  • Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer to be based at a company in Cape Town.

