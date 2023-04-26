Senior DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- Permanent position based in Cape Town for a Senior DevOps Engineer.
- The Senior DevOps Engineer is a key member of the DevOps team and is responsible for the administration of the cloud native ecosystem that powers our publishing platforms: including the design, implementation, troubleshooting, monitoring, security, and maintenance.
Requirements:
- University degree or diploma in a related field and 5+ years of previous DevOps experience;
- Have demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the cloud native space;
- Designed and implemented complex CI/CD solutions on Kubernetes in production;
- 2 years of experience working with Kubernetes in production;
- 3 years of experience working with containers in production;
- 3 years of experience working with Git;
- 1 year of experience working with Helm;
- Have experience with AWS, including CF, ELB, S3, EC2, and more;
- Expert analytical and data-driven decision-making skills;
- Creative thinking and motivated self-starter with an ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies;
- Comfortable leading projects from start to finish with minimal supervision;
- Strong ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines;
- Excellent team player and positive contributor to the culture of the business
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineering
- AWS
- creative thinking
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer to be based at a company in Cape Town.