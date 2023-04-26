Senior Java Developer

Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software
Purpose of the role:
Qualification:
BSc Comp Sci or equivalent degree
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years’ experience
- Previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience an advantage
Technical Competencies:
- Good knowledge software development principles and SDLC.
- Experience in OOP, MVC and creating own class hierarchy.
- At least 1 year experience with Git in a team environment.
- At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.
- Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)
- Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit
- Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components
- Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL, designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)
- Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.
- Experience with Docker, Kubernetes and DevOps an advantage.
- Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, persistance-api, Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite
- Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.
- Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces
Duties / Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:
- Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle, with focus on Employee Self Service and web enablement of product
- Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in Java, Vuejs, Python, Node.js and SQL.
- Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
- Develop Jasper reports.
- Guide and mentor team members.
- Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers and stored procedures.
- Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
- Log all activity on the required platforms.
- Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
- Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests
- Perform required administration tasks timeously
- Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
Contact me at the detail below.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
Desired Skills:
- Java Web Applications
- Java 8
- Maven
- Sybase
- SQL
- Docker
- REST APIs