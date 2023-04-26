Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Apr 26, 2023

Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software
Purpose of the role:
Qualification:
BSc Comp Sci or equivalent degree

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience
  • Previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience an advantage

Technical Competencies:

  • Good knowledge software development principles and SDLC.
  • Experience in OOP, MVC and creating own class hierarchy.
  • At least 1 year experience with Git in a team environment.
  • At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.
  • Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)
  • Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit
  • Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components
  • Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL, designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)

  • Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.
  • Experience with Docker, Kubernetes and DevOps an advantage.
  • Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, persistance-api, Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite
  • Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.
  • Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces

Duties / Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:

  • Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle, with focus on Employee Self Service and web enablement of product
  • Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in Java, Vuejs, Python, Node.js and SQL.
  • Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
  • Develop Jasper reports.
  • Guide and mentor team members.
  • Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers and stored procedures.
  • Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
  • Log all activity on the required platforms.
  • Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
  • Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests
  • Perform required administration tasks timeously
  • Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

  • Java Web Applications
  • Java 8
  • Maven
  • Sybase
  • SQL
  • Docker
  • REST APIs

