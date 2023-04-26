Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software

Purpose of the role:

Qualification:

BSc Comp Sci or equivalent degree

Minimum Experience:

5 years’ experience

Previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience an advantage

Technical Competencies:

Good knowledge software development principles and SDLC.

Experience in OOP, MVC and creating own class hierarchy.

At least 1 year experience with Git in a team environment.

At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.

Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)

Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit

Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components

Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL, designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)

Knowledge of user interface design and user experience principles.

Experience with Docker, Kubernetes and DevOps an advantage.

Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, persistance-api, Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite

Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.

Break large issues into smaller manageable pieces

Duties / Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:

Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle, with focus on Employee Self Service and web enablement of product

Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in Java, Vuejs, Python, Node.js and SQL.

Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.

Develop Jasper reports.

Guide and mentor team members.

Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers and stored procedures.

Provide training to colleagues as and when required.

Log all activity on the required platforms.

Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.

Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests

Perform required administration tasks timeously

Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Java Web Applications

Java 8

Maven

Sybase

SQL

Docker

REST APIs

