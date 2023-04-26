Senior MERN Developer (JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

ENVIRONMENT:

SOLVE complex performance problems & architectural challenges while writing clean, maintainable and performance TypeScript code as your passion & talent as a Senior MERN Developer is sought by a dynamic Joburg based Business Management Consultancy. Your primary focus will be to help the company on its journey to a mature microservices architecture, and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests, ultimately impacting the code base of products in a meaningful way. You will require a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or related IT tertiary qualification or equivalent experience with at least 3-5 years’ MERN Development work experience (fulltime) including full stack experience using JavaScript, Node.js, HTML, CSS and Mongo.

DUTIES:

The Senior MERN Developer will also produce detailed specifications. The code will be written in a timely and scalable way whilst providing robust optimisation.

Write clean, secure, maintainable, testable, and modular codes.

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges.

Write “clean”, well-designed code.

Design and maintain databases.

Review other Developer’s code.

Work with Senior Developer on the entire web application development life cycle.

Work with the QA team to ensure that a project makes it over the finish line on time.

Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related procedures and tools if necessary.

Document code revision changes, work progress, database changes and operational requirements in the source code management system (source control software).

When brainstorming new ideas, you will need to be present and understand the problem at hand and offer solutions that are both innovative and realistic.

Work in a team environment using agile methodology, with a focus on predictability for corporate clients.

Work closely with the Platform team to identify and solve issues where needed.

Responsible to own and drive own performance targets and doesn’t have to be micromanaged.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or any other related professional and recognised IT qualification (Experience in the field will be recognised and considered as a substitute to a qualification).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ related MERN Developer experience (fulltime).

Must have full stack experience in developing web applications using JavaScript, Node.js, HTML and CSS.

Must have experience with Mongo databases.

Good command of ES6 – block-scoped variables, arrow functions, template literals, etc.

Knowledgeable in using development tools, testing frameworks and techniques (JIRA, GIT, Jenkins, TDD).

Must be able to provide accurate estimates of technology work and deliver high quality work on schedule.

Advantageous –

Web UI knowledge and best practice skills, with experience in React, possibly other front-end frameworks (e.g., Bootstrap/jQuery).

Experience in [URL Removed] Amazon AWS, Docker and microservices.

Experience working with high load and high traffic production systems.

SQL, and NoSQL experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong desire to improve upon their skills in software development, frameworks and technologies.

Be an authentic, empathetic, and enthusiastic member of the team.

Passionate about MERN Development.

Attention to detail.

Strong verbal and written English.

language communication skills

Analytical skills.

Problem-solving skills.

COMMENTS:

