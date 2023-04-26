Senior ReactJS Developer

Apr 26, 2023

We are seeking a Senior ReactJS Developer with a passion for innovation and growth to work with our rapidly growing team on exciting projects for a variety of global and local brands.
Key Requirements

  • React JS [URL Removed] Javascript / Typescript HTML & CSS
  • State Management Sagas GraphQL / RESTful APIs
  • js [URL Removed] MongoDB mySQL
  • Workflows / Tools:
  • Git (BitBucket) NPM / Yarn/ Webpack Docker / Kubernetes JIRA & Slack
  • Methodologies:
    Agile / Scrum MVC / MVVM D.R.Y Test-Driven
  • 10 years of experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript and React JS (1)
  • 5 years of experience in Redux (State Management) (2)
  • 3 years of experience in Node.js (3)
  • Extensive knowledge of software development processes and open-source technologies
  • In-depth understanding of mobile-first, adaptive, and responsive design
  • Extensive UX & UI Design experience
  • Git repository management via command line

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

