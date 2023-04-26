Senior ReactJS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking a Senior ReactJS Developer with a passion for innovation and growth to work with our rapidly growing team on exciting projects for a variety of global and local brands.
Key Requirements
- React JS [URL Removed] Javascript / Typescript HTML & CSS
- State Management Sagas GraphQL / RESTful APIs
- js [URL Removed] MongoDB mySQL
- Workflows / Tools:
- Git (BitBucket) NPM / Yarn/ Webpack Docker / Kubernetes JIRA & Slack
- Methodologies:
Agile / Scrum MVC / MVVM D.R.Y Test-Driven
- 10 years of experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript and React JS (1)
- 5 years of experience in Redux (State Management) (2)
- 3 years of experience in Node.js (3)
- Extensive knowledge of software development processes and open-source technologies
- In-depth understanding of mobile-first, adaptive, and responsive design
- Extensive UX & UI Design experience
- Git repository management via command line
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
