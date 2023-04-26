Senior ReactJS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking a Senior ReactJS Developer with a passion for innovation and growth to work with our rapidly growing team on exciting projects for a variety of global and local brands.

Key Requirements

React JS [URL Removed] Javascript / Typescript HTML & CSS

State Management Sagas GraphQL / RESTful APIs

js [URL Removed] MongoDB mySQL

Workflows / Tools:

Git (BitBucket) NPM / Yarn/ Webpack Docker / Kubernetes JIRA & Slack

Methodologies:

Agile / Scrum MVC / MVVM D.R.Y Test-Driven

Agile / Scrum MVC / MVVM D.R.Y Test-Driven 10 years of experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript and React JS (1)

5 years of experience in Redux (State Management) (2)

3 years of experience in Node.js (3)

Extensive knowledge of software development processes and open-source technologies

In-depth understanding of mobile-first, adaptive, and responsive design

Extensive UX & UI Design experience

Git repository management via command line

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

HTML

CSS

Javascript

React JS

Scrum

SQL

GIT

Learn more/Apply for this position