Senior Software Developer

Apr 26, 2023

Join a prestigious team – who at the top of their game. You can do this from the comfort of your own home. This GEM of a role is fully remote.
Requirements

  • 5 years’ + experience with C# (or similar )
  • University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma
  • South African citizenship

What else is needed :

  • HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS
  • Microsoft Web Stack – MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net
  • Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)
  • Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing
  • Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Software Developer
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • pension and much more

