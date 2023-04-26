Senior Software Developer

Join a prestigious team – who at the top of their game. You can do this from the comfort of your own home. This GEM of a role is fully remote.

Requirements

5 years’ + experience with C# (or similar )

University or related Computer Science Degree/Diploma

South African citizenship

What else is needed :

HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS

Microsoft Web Stack – MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc)

Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL)

Desired Skills:

Senior Software Developer

C#

MVC

Remote

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and much more

