Senior Software Developer

Permanent position based in Cape Town for a WordPress Developer – Senior.

As a Software Developer, you will use your development skills to build eye-catching, usable, and high-performing websites.

Requirements:

5+ years of Professional Software or Website Development experience

Experience building websites in WordPress using a custom theme and custom plugin development;

Experience using WordPress methodologies including, but not limited to custom post types, custom taxonomies, WP Query, shortcodes, Advanced Custom Fields, etc.;

Experience with configuring WordPress to support multiple languages/locales;

Experience coding in PHP (object-oriented programming, dependency management, templating engines);

Experience in front-end web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Proficiency with Unix-based systems and using CLIs;

Knowledge of how to interact with APIs;

Experience with database language and structure, such as MySQL;

Proficiency with code versioning tools, such as git.

Desired Skills:

Software Development

WordPress

Mysql

Web Applications Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Software Developer to be based at a company in Cape Town.

