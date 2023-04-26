- Permanent position based in Cape Town for a WordPress Developer – Senior.
- As a Software Developer, you will use your development skills to build eye-catching, usable, and high-performing websites.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of Professional Software or Website Development experience
- Experience building websites in WordPress using a custom theme and custom plugin development;
- Experience using WordPress methodologies including, but not limited to custom post types, custom taxonomies, WP Query, shortcodes, Advanced Custom Fields, etc.;
- Experience with configuring WordPress to support multiple languages/locales;
- Experience coding in PHP (object-oriented programming, dependency management, templating engines);
- Experience in front-end web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Proficiency with Unix-based systems and using CLIs;
- Knowledge of how to interact with APIs;
- Experience with database language and structure, such as MySQL;
- Proficiency with code versioning tools, such as git.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- WordPress
- Mysql
- Web Applications Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Software Developer to be based at a company in Cape Town.