Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Apr 26, 2023

  • Permanent position based in Cape Town for a WordPress Developer – Senior.
  • As a Software Developer, you will use your development skills to build eye-catching, usable, and high-performing websites.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of Professional Software or Website Development experience
  • Experience building websites in WordPress using a custom theme and custom plugin development;
  • Experience using WordPress methodologies including, but not limited to custom post types, custom taxonomies, WP Query, shortcodes, Advanced Custom Fields, etc.;
  • Experience with configuring WordPress to support multiple languages/locales;
  • Experience coding in PHP (object-oriented programming, dependency management, templating engines);
  • Experience in front-end web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
  • Proficiency with Unix-based systems and using CLIs;
  • Knowledge of how to interact with APIs;
  • Experience with database language and structure, such as MySQL;
  • Proficiency with code versioning tools, such as git.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • WordPress
  • Mysql
  • Web Applications Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Senior Software Developer to be based at a company in Cape Town.

