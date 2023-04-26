Senior Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Health-Tech company in Pretoria is seeking to employ a dynamic Senior Web Developer to utilise various web-based development languages to build responsive and adaptive UI for internal and public facing web applications. Our website and client-site web apps are built using Angular, [URL Removed] HTML5, Javascript/Typescript and CSS. The successful candidate will have a certificate in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential), diploma in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (desirable), 5+ years’ experience as a Web Developer and experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

DUTIES:

Analysis and Planning:

° Multitask on a range of products and tasks simultaneously, defining priorities and ensuring efficiency.

° Define and communicate problem, goal, and acceptance criteria.

° Communicate and collaborate with development, business analyst and design teams to solve problems, make recommendations and discuss best programming practices.

° Work with stakeholders to achieve appropriate solutions.

° Conduct research on possible solutions and techniques.

° Analyse systems for root cause, impact, workarounds, and permanent fixes.

° Determine and account for dependencies among deliverables, products, and systems.

° Accurately estimate duration of deliverables.

° Identify and mitigate risks.

° Document analysis and planning process.

° Communicate effectively with line manager on progress, priorities, and workload.

Programming:

° Follow project plan to develop software.

° Meet deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase.

° Adhere to agree upon standards for code, as set and determined by the Lead Systems Engineer.

° Generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.

° Use effective and efficient components & techniques to implement solutions.

° Ensure all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards.

° Take ownership for work, tasks, and communication.

Testing and Implementation:

° Ensure that all work is tested, benchmarked and fulfils functional requirements before submission.

° Prepare test environment, examples, and instructions.

° Participate enthusiastically in peer code reviews.

° Deploy changes to live environment.

° Maintain system and product change logs and release notes according to company standards.

Reporting and Communication:

° Keep project documentation up to date and standard.

° Provide timeous, efficient, and effective feedback on project status.

° Proactively keep stakeholders updated on progress, risks, and problems.

° Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

° Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation, and maintenance of software.

° Provide insight and feedback on queries regarding relevant projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

° Certificate in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential)

° Diploma in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (desirable)

Experience:

° 5+ years’ experience as a Web Developer

° Experience with translating UI & UX designs into HTML, CSS and Javascript websites, with a focus on user experience and usability.

° Use sound development practices to build a solid product while iterating quickly.

Skills and Knowledge (Essential):

° HTML

° Javascript/Typescript

° CSS/SCSS

° Git

° Desirable

° Gulp

° Webpack

° Jekyll

° Hugo

° [URL Removed] jQuery

