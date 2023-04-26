Solution Architect – Mining and Manufacturing – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 26, 2023

We are looking for an experienced Solution Architect, from mining or manufacturing environment, to join our team. As a Solution Architect, you will be responsible for designing, developing and implementing solutions to meet our clients’ business needs.
Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in solution architecture or a related field
  • Experience in the mining or manufacturing environment
  • Strong understanding of software development methodologies, frameworks, and design patterns
  • Experience designing and implementing solutions for large-scale enterprise applications
  • Certification in solution architecture, such as TOGAF or Zachman, is a plus
  • Project management experience required

Duties:

  • Design and develop solutions that meet the business requirements of our clients
  • Work with business analysts to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications
  • Ensure that the solutions you design are scalable, reliable, and aligned with industry best practices
  • Participate in the full software development lifecycle, from requirements gathering to deployment and maintenance
  • Collaborate with the project team, stakeholders, and business analysts to ensure that the solutions you design meet their needs
  • Develop and maintain technical documentation for the solutions you design
  • Evaluate and recommend new technologies and tools to improve the solutions we offer
  • Manage project timelines, resources, and budgets to ensure successful delivery of solutions
  • Work with project managers to develop project plans, track progress, and resolve issues
  • Utilize project management methodologies to manage risks, identify opportunities, and ensure project success
  • Provide oversight for architect-related functions across multiple projects
  • Drive and facilitate workshops aligning customers vision and enabling technology solutions
  • Leverage mining industry expertise to provide tailored solutions to mining industry clients

Desired Skills:

  • Togaf
  • Zachman
  • Solution Architect
  • Mining
  • Manufacturing

