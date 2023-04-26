Solution Architect – Mining and Manufacturing

We are looking for an experienced Solution Architect, from mining or manufacturing environment, to join our team. As a Solution Architect, you will be responsible for designing, developing and implementing solutions to meet our clients’ business needs.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in solution architecture or a related field

Experience in the mining or manufacturing environment

Strong understanding of software development methodologies, frameworks, and design patterns

Experience designing and implementing solutions for large-scale enterprise applications

Certification in solution architecture, such as TOGAF or Zachman, is a plus

Project management experience required

Duties:

Design and develop solutions that meet the business requirements of our clients

Work with business analysts to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications

Ensure that the solutions you design are scalable, reliable, and aligned with industry best practices

Participate in the full software development lifecycle, from requirements gathering to deployment and maintenance

Collaborate with the project team, stakeholders, and business analysts to ensure that the solutions you design meet their needs

Develop and maintain technical documentation for the solutions you design

Evaluate and recommend new technologies and tools to improve the solutions we offer

Manage project timelines, resources, and budgets to ensure successful delivery of solutions

Work with project managers to develop project plans, track progress, and resolve issues

Utilize project management methodologies to manage risks, identify opportunities, and ensure project success

Provide oversight for architect-related functions across multiple projects

Drive and facilitate workshops aligning customers vision and enabling technology solutions

Leverage mining industry expertise to provide tailored solutions to mining industry clients

Desired Skills:

Togaf

Zachman

Solution Architect

Mining

Manufacturing

Learn more/Apply for this position