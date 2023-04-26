Solution Architect – Mining and Manufacturing

We are looking for an experienced Solution Architect, from mining or manufacturing environment, to join our team. As a Solution Architect, you will be responsible for designing, developing and implementing solutions to meet our clients’ business needs.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in solution architecture or a related field
- Experience in the mining or manufacturing environment
- Strong understanding of software development methodologies, frameworks, and design patterns
- Experience designing and implementing solutions for large-scale enterprise applications
- Certification in solution architecture, such as TOGAF or Zachman, is a plus
- Project management experience required
Duties:
- Design and develop solutions that meet the business requirements of our clients
- Work with business analysts to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications
- Ensure that the solutions you design are scalable, reliable, and aligned with industry best practices
- Participate in the full software development lifecycle, from requirements gathering to deployment and maintenance
- Collaborate with the project team, stakeholders, and business analysts to ensure that the solutions you design meet their needs
- Develop and maintain technical documentation for the solutions you design
- Evaluate and recommend new technologies and tools to improve the solutions we offer
- Manage project timelines, resources, and budgets to ensure successful delivery of solutions
- Work with project managers to develop project plans, track progress, and resolve issues
- Utilize project management methodologies to manage risks, identify opportunities, and ensure project success
- Provide oversight for architect-related functions across multiple projects
- Drive and facilitate workshops aligning customers vision and enabling technology solutions
- Leverage mining industry expertise to provide tailored solutions to mining industry clients
Desired Skills:
- Togaf
- Zachman
- Solution Architect
- Mining
- Manufacturing