Technical Support Technician

Apr 26, 2023

Our corporate client is seeking a Technical Support Technician to join their team
Responsibilities:

Helpdesk I Technical

  • Ensure efficient service levels by answering and resolving technical and system queries for stores, theatres and regional offices.
  • Identify possible trends in technical queries and escalate to necessary departments for resolution. Provide follow up service to close logged calls.

Office automation

  • Preparing of Desktops and laptops with operating systems, profiles and network connectivity.
  • Manage hardware maintenance to minimize hardware failure.
  • Carry out installations according to prescribed operating standards. Dealing with maintenance and upkeep inside the building.

Customer Service

  • Provide professional and helpful service to internal and external clients for both telephonic and hands on support.

Administration

  • Effectively record, manage and retain all information relative to scope of work. Implement and enforce all safety and Security protocols for company facilities.
  • Control and maintain active camera system and access control
  • Administration of company vehicle fleet
  • Inventory and Asset control
  • Conduct regular inspection of all company facilities to identify any potential safety hazards

Requirements:

  • A+ Essential (Desirable)
  • N+ Essential (Desirable)
  • MCSE qualification (Desirable)

Experience

  • At least 3 years of experience in a helpdesk, technical environment is required.
  • Related Experience in customer service/support essential.
  • A+ Essential
  • N+ Essential
  • Driver’s license Essential
  • Technical understanding of WAN, LAN and windows operating systems and products. Preferable knowledge of Health and Safety procedures

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Support Technician
  • A+
  • N+

Learn more/Apply for this position